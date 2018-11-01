All dressed in white

White is the new black, Sheena Wadhawan tells NT BUZZ. She is all set to bring her collection Runway White to Goa at a pop up exhibition on November 3 at the Goa Marriott Resort and Spa

Janice Savina Rodrigues | NT BUZZ

The fashion industry is on a constant reboot, giving fashionistas a fresh look every season if not every month. Trends keep changing and for a designer to keep up with this fast pace is like having to run the ferris wheel every single day of their lives, unless they find their niche and focus all their might on that one area. And this is what many designers have been doing over time; Sheena Wadhawan is no different.

After having worked for over 25 years in the fashion industry, under labels and designers like Manish Malhotra, and supplying to stores in five star resort properties, she branched out on her own with her niche designer wear that includes Indian and fusionwear. “I used to supply sarongs, tunics and dresses to the store, then I branched out and started my own label called Sheena W and began retailing my clothes directly. Under that label I cater to stores in India and overseas. I realised that I had to start reaching out to the customers directly as brands always get lost at these big stores,” she says.

A propagator of affordable fashion, Sheena is quite aghast at the way some brands have skyrocketing prices. “At a lot of these stores and brands are often overtly priced; something that the designer would sell for Rs 5000, would finally reach the customer at the rate of Rs 25,000,” she says. She also points out that working under big fashion names has its own perks and disadvantages. “You work hard to dress a celebrity or work on a piece aiming for the highest notch of perfection, but someone else gets the credit,” she says. Sheena is also one of the very few designers who has tied up with the online shopping site AJIO and works using her own label.

Sheena aims to have her designs reach all Indian women, regardless of their size or shape. Her ivory and white collection, which she will bring to Goa has already had rave reviews across India. “I only do clothes in white, nude, a little bit of grey, sky blue, and this collection is the epitome of all that I work for. It is a very eclectic collection with a very breezy, flowy feel to it. I’ve used fabrics of five to ten meters to achieve that,” she says. The garments consisting of western, Indian, fusion, resort wear and gowns are all in breathable fabrics like linen, khadi, georgette silk and satin, wherein the designer has used a lot of dip dyeing, pearl embroidery and focused on silhouettes. “It is a very delicate and pretty collection and personally I feel it is one of my finest collections. I also feel it is synonymous with Goa’s breezy atmosphere,” she states.

Speaking about her love for white she shares that a lot of people are looking for something fresh and white is just the hue for this. “People have been wearing colour for too long. Also when you put a white garment against any colour, invariably your hand will always go to the white,” says Sheena. Pointing out that even a lot of destination weddings have a lot of white and ivory coming into play, Sheena says that all big designers from Sabyasachi to Manish Malhotra are now turning to the white-ivory colour palate. “It’s actually the new black and my colour palate and silhouettes all revolves around that.” she says.

Sheena is a fore runner in the march for body types and thus works with sizes that suit the figure of Indian women. “I work on a lot of sizes, and that works as a plus point for me because the heavier women don’t get their sizes today. A lot of women have this problem where they go to the store and they like a silhouette but they can’t get an XL size, I give those options coupled with fabulous prizes and lovely cuts; it’s a package all together!”she says.

(The pop up show of Runway White will be held at the Goa Marriott Resort and Spa on November 3 from 11 a.m. onwards)