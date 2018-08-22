All 8,000 candidates fail test for accountant posts

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a surprising revelation, out of the around 8,000 candidates who appeared for a written examination for the post of accountant in the directorate of accounts, not even a single candidate could clear the test.

According to the results declared by the directorate of accounts on Tuesday, not even a single candidate out of the 8,000 who appeared for the initial recruitment examination (direct recruitment) could succeed in securing the minimum qualifying marks required for passing. The test was held on

January 7, 2018.

The government had conducted the written test for 80 posts of accountant after it received 10,712 applications in response to an advertisement issued in November 2017.

As per the information, 15,293 application forms were sold by the directorate of accounts, out of which 10,712 candidates applied for the posts. Around 8,000 candidates appeared for the initial recruitment examination held in January.

There were complaints from candidates following the written test that the paper was tough and most of the questions were out of syllabus.

The result was not declared in the last seven months, as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took ill and was being treated in the United States from March to June.

Out of the 80 posts of accountant, 43 were for general category and the rest were reserved which included 21 posts for other backward communities (OBC), 9 for Scheduled Tribes, 2 each for Scheduled Caste and children

of freedom fighters besides one each for physically handicapped persons, sportspersons and ex-service men.

Director of Accounts Prakash Pereira said that now the department will send a proposal to the government seeking an approval for a fresh process of recruitment.