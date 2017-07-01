Alina to write to GSPCB over Kesarval spring water contamination

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Taking cognisance of complaints from a section of people that Kesarval spring at Verna is polluted due to release of waste from industries at IDC Verna, Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha said that she will write to the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) to check its water.

Saldanha inspected the spring in the presence of Quelossim sarpanch Maria Colaco, deputy sarpanch Sebastiao Serrao, panch members Cintia D’Silva, Rigel Tavares, Filomena Figueiredo, Ezbon De Souza, Cortalim BJP president Joel Fernandes, Cliff Vaz and the villagers of Kesarval on Thursday.

Saldanha said that once Kesarval spring was like mineral water which was consumed by people and was also known to have medicinal value. She said that people from all over Goa used to visit the spring to collect natural medicinal water and also to take bath.

She disclosed that after the spring is developed, washing of clothes will be prohibited adding, “We have to ensure that no clothes are washed at the spring since it would pollute the natural water.”

Saldanha stressed on safety and security of people who visit the spring. She said, “We have to take proper care of the steps and also there is a need of erecting railings wherever necessary in the path leading to the spring,” informed Saldanha.

The Cortalim MLA said that she is planning to declare the spring as plastic, garbage and glass bottles-free area. She said that the state government will ban visitors from carrying plastics and glass bottles at the spring and maintained that the local village panchayat will provide dust bins for the convenience of visitors.

“I will request the tourism department to provide changing room for ladies and gents and also a rest room for tourists,” said Saldanha. She said that the entire Kesarval spring area will be manned by security persons.

The newly elected panch members of Quelossim village panchayat who were present for the Kesarval spring inspection have extended support to BJP-led government in the state in order to complete the developmental works.