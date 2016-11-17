Alina reiterates demand for special status

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha has said that she is still pursuing the demand of special status category for Goa and is fully supporting Goa’s Movement for Special Status (GMSS).

Saldanha was speaking to media in Vasco on Monday along with Cortalim BJP president Joel Fernandes, general secretary Narayan Naik, treasurer Sameer Bhagat, BJP state executive committee member Maruti Dessai, Cortalim BJP Yuva Morcha president Achut Naik and Cortalim BJP Mahila Morcha president Serafina Gonsalves.

Saldanha informed that the Cortalim BJP is organising the ‘Vijay Sankalp Melava’ at Upasnagar ground, near Kala Bhavan project, at Sancoale on November 20, which will mark the commencement of the election campaigning in Cortalim constituency.

Speaking further Saldanha said, that after the death of her husband, she took the initiative, which ultimately GMSS took forward the cause in order to fulfill the demand of Special Status category to Goa.

“The South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar is still pursuing the issue at the centre”, said Saldanha and further opined that until and unless the issue is tabled in the Parliamentary session, it would be difficult to achieve any success.

When asked whether the special status category will be listed in her assembly election manifesto, Saldanha said that she has not yet decided on her manifesto for the forthcoming assembly election.

She disclosed that the work on the proposed Cansaulim Primary Centre would start soon after an inspection by her along with officials of Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (GSIDC) which is scheduled next week. The Cansaulim PHC project was delayed only because of health problems of the consultant. “We have appointed a new consultant for the project and the work would be kicked off in another few days”, added Saldanha.

Speaking on the Kala Bhavan project, Saldanha said that it is unfair to blame any agency. “It is the need of the hour that the process needs to be expedited wherein artists from Mormugao taluka and neighbouring towns would avail better infrastructure facilities from the project”, told Saldanha.

Speaking over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Cortalim candidate Olencio Simoes, Saldanha said, “Everybody has a right to contest the election and that is what Simoes is doing”, told Saldanha.