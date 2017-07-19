Alina: Konkani should be made compulsory up to Class X

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha, while speaking on the floor of the House, on Wednesday, demanded that Konkani language should be made mandatory up to the 10th standard.

“I request the government to respect the will of the parents, and to ensure that the mother tongue is given its due respect. Konkani should be made compulsory as one of the subjects up to the 10th standard,” said Saldanha while speaking on motion of thanks to Governor’s address moved by Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo.

She urged the government to resolve the medium of instruction (MoI) issue at the earliest by taking all the stakeholders into the confidence.

Commenting on Centre’s notification on the speed governors, she demanded that the notification should be withdrawn immediately.

She claimed that the taxis in the state are hardly involved in the accident that takes place across Goa.

“How can speed governors be imposed on the taxi operators when the same is not applicable to private cars?” she questioned. She urged the government to install proper traffic signages along with CCTV cameras to monitor the traffic and to curb the violations rather than imposing the speed governors.

She demanded that recent desecration cases in South Goa should be investigated thoroughly and taken to its logical end.

Referring indirectly to Sadhvi Saraswati, president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti, who drew heavy criticism for her controversial comment on beef, Saldanha urged the government to prohibit the entry of the outsiders in Goa who try to disturb the communal harmony in the state.

She opined that those who come to Goa with an intention to deliver the hate speech and disturb the peaceful environment should not be allowed to enter the state.

She further urged the PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar to hold a joint meeting with the people of Agassaim, Nuvem and Cortalim to clear the anxiety and apprehension in the minds of the people with respect to the construction of new Zuari bridge.

Mentioning about her constituency and nearby areas, Saldanha demanded that proposed market projects for Cortalim and Zuarinagar need to completed at the earliest, She also urged the government to complete the construction work of the Cansaulim Primary Health Centre.