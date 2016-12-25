Alina has managed to connect with people: CM

VASCO: Hinting that the party would give Cortalim ticket to sitting legislator Alina Saldanha and claiming that Saldanha who came into politics by accident has now managed to connect with the people, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that the state government has decided to provide tenements to around 98 families, whose dwellings were gutted at Zuarinagar some 40 years ago.

Parsekar was speaking after laying a foundation stone for the market complex at Zuarinagar on Sunday in the presence of Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha and others.

The market complex building will be constructed in a property donated by Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (ZACL) and it would include vegetable market, library, health centre, community hall besides a mini garbage treatment plant which will be set up in the project premises.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 3.62 crore. It may be recalled that around 96 families were affected after their tenements were destroyed in fire some 40 years ago.

The tenements were located on Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) plots.

The IDC has now given approval to the Goa Housing Board (GHB) which will now transfer the ownership to the fire victims.

Late Matanhy Saldanha was fighting for the cause of the affected people and later it was being pursued by his widow Minister for Science and Technology Saldanha.

Parsekar said that the BJP government in the state has launched various schemes and many have availed the benefits.

He also said that the decision of reducing petrol price was taken by the BJP and it was listed in the election manifesto in 2012 assembly polls. He said that the state government has now waived off VAT on petrol and the rate of petrol in the state has been brought down to Rs 60 for the benefit of the people.

“BJP-led government has touched every household through its schemes during last five years. There won’t be a single person who has not reaped the benefit of the schemes introduced by the state government. We have reached every household through our initiatives like Griha Aadhar, Ladli Laxmi and Dayanand Social Security Scheme,” he said.

He said the schemes have benefited even those who are supporting Congress or other parties.

“I am not ready to listen that state government has not done any development work. This is the first government which has reached every household and everyone is reaping the benefits,” he added. The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP government has fulfilled most of the promises given to the people in 2012 election manifesto.