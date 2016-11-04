Aliens – Where Are They?

Nandkumar M. Kamat

Aliens – are non terrestrial, non human species. Intelligent aliens belong to civilizations which are technologically advanced than ours. Let us audit our present universe before we talk about aliens. Aliens are in news this year in an unprecedented manner. The hunt for searching evidence for their existence has also entered a new phase aided by advances in technology.

A recent claim by Canadian astronomers predicts complex and artificially generated signals which seem to have been sent by advanced civilizations coming in our direction from 234 different stars. Nobody knows what to make of such claims because we know nothing about the technology of aliens. In the film ‘Stephen Hawking’s Favourite Places’ – he warns us against announcing our presence to any alien civilizations, especially to those more technologically advanced than humans. Our first contact from an advanced civilization could be equivalent to when Native Americans first encountered Christopher Columbus and things “didn’t turn out so well”. Hawking is scared because he feels “They will be vastly more powerful and may not see us as any more valuable than we see bacteria”.

But still we are fascinated with the very idea of intelligent life beyond our planet. So what are the chances of encountering aliens? Where they could be? First we don’t know whether there is only “our universe” or we are part of multiverses – a super-network of universes. Our universe as per the “Big Bang” theory, was confined to a naked singularity having Planck’s length (nothing can be ever smaller than that) and “exploded” to expand and inflate 13800 million years ago to acquire the present dimension of 93 billion light years. That is just the “observable” universe. Due to inflation of our universe we have no idea how big is “unobservable” universe. A simplistic model of our universe rests on four dimensions – the directional axis – X, Y, Z and T (for time).

There is another theory called “string” theory which believes in 11 dimensions. Now we can talk about large scale structure of “observable” universe. The fundamental structural unit is a galaxy. Galaxies are nurseries of stars. Stars support planetary systems. Planets could have satellites in their orbits. How many galaxies are there? Older estimates suggested 200 billion but latest revisions estimate 2000 billion or two trillion. The oldest galaxy is 13400 million years old. How many stars can be found inside a galaxy? Our own galaxy – Milky Way has 300 billion. Even the smallest galaxy could contain 100 billion stars. The Oldest star in the universe is HD 140283 which is as old as the universe.

Since life could evolve only on planets, we need to see how many planets could exist in our universe. The estimates are 10 raised to the power of 24, a phenomenal number. Life needs conditions like Earth on Earth-like planets. Astronomers predict that we can find 40 billion Earth-like planets in our milky way. NASA estimates that we can have one billion planets exactly like Earth in our own galaxy.

Now all these numbers tell us something. Life on our planet may not be just a onetime chance accident in this vast universe which occurred through a process of chemical and biological evolution about four billion years ago. That is roughly 10 billion years after the “Big Bang”.

There is Strong Anthropic Principle which rules out any other intelligence in this universe except us. Except this principle which supports “creationism”, most of the mainstream astronomy and astrobiology is very hopeful about finding extraterrestrial life and then encountering intelligent civilizations. NASA estimates that evidence of extraterrestrial life can be found within next ten years. But even before that all those frantically exploring the universe are hopeful to detect a meaningful signal from alien civilization. SETI (Search For extra Terrestrial Intelligence) projects are now entering a new era. Even the giant new Chinese Radio Telescope has joined the mission.

Humans are fascinated since the beginning of civilization about sentient non human beings. Fairytales and legends abound about “aliens”. A cult of those who believed in “Unidentified Flying Objects” or “UFO” became popular in 20th century and everyday on internet and social media there are reports about UFO sightings. There are claims of a “hollow earth”, a portal at North Pole, claims of a “hollow Moon” and aliens inside it, alien spying objects which look like asteroids and many new claims about ancient visits of aliens to our planet. In the past century Swiss author Erich von Daniken created sensation with his book “Chariots of the Gods” which claimed extraterrestrial influence on earth.

He created a huge following of people interested in his claims with 19 more sensational books. Last year a research paper claimed “Dyson Sphere” around a distant “dimming” star indicating presence of a super-civilization. The “dimming” mystery is still unsolved. We can see that all the numbers about our universe make presence of life outside earth, even outside our own solar system a very high mathematical and logical possibility. That should give us some hope in coming years to get the first positive announcement about aliens with their address. Till then world should work on the precautionary principle advocated by Hawking and plan a global strategy to safeguard humanity.