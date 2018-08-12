Alert father thwarts attempt to kidnap his 6-year-old daughter 

VASCO: An alert father on Saturday managed to frustrate an attempt made by a child-lifter to kidnap his six-year-old daughter in Vasco.

Vasco police have arrested the accused, one Uttam Bind (40) on the charges of attempting to kidnap the six-year-old girl from the possession of her father in the heart of the port town. Police said that the accused is a mentally disturbed man.

According to police, the incident was reported around 10.47 am outside the ATM counter of Bank of India’s Vasco branch. The accused appeared before the victim’s father, who was standing outside the ATM counter located near the Vasco railway station. The girl was in her father’s arms when the incident occurred.

The accused tried to snatch the girl from her father, who immediately raised an alarm following which people in and around the area rushed towards him and caught hold of the accused. The accused was badly thrashed by the angry mob before handing him over to the police.

Police sub-inspector Vikas Deykar, head constable Santosh Bhatkar, constables Sachin Bandekar and Gaurish Satardekar besides Ajit Parab, who is attached to Mormugao police station, took custody of the accused, who has been placed under arrest under Section 363 read with 511 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act.

The accused will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Vasco, on Sunday for obtaining remand. Further investigation into the case is in progress under the supervision of police inspector Nolasco Raposo and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vasco, Sunita Sawant.