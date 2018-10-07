Alert cops foil bid to steal ATM data, arrest foreigner

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

An alert team of the Panaji police station foiled a bid of a foreign national, who had allegedly installed skimmer devices in two different ATMs located along the A B Road in the city, to steal the ATM card details of customers.

The accused has been identified as Miroslav Antonov Stanoev (30), a Bulgarian national, and residing in a resort in Vagator. Police said that the two skimmer devices, which were allegedly fixed to the ATM machines, have been recovered.

One of the ATMs is of a nationalised bank while the other is of a multi-state scheduled cooperative bank, informed police.

According to the police, in view of the recent cases of ATM card skimming frauds, a team led by police sub-inspector Arun Dessai under the supervision of police inspector Sidhant Shirodkar had begun to inspect ATM kiosks located within the jurisdiction of the Panaji police station.

On Saturday, during inspection of an ATM of a nationalised bank, the team found one suspicious device installed in the ATM machine. Following this, the police alerted the bank officials and after verifying

the device, it was revealed to be a skimmer.

Subsequently, police examined the CCTV footage wherein one person (foreign national) wearing black coloured T-shirt and short pant was found fixing the alleged skimmer device to the ATM machine. “A trap was laid and thereafter the accused person was apprehended when he came to remove the skimmer device from the ATM,” said a police officer. Following arrest, he was identified to be a Bulgarian national Miroslav Antonov Stanoev, informed police.

Police said that during the initial questioning, the accused disclosed that he had also installed a skimmer device in the ATM of a multi-state scheduled cooperative bank and the device was subsequently recovered.

In connection with the case, the police have registered an FIR on the charges of cheating and theft and further investigation is in progress.