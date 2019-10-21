Aldona VP to hold special gram sabha on Sagarmala project

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Aldona panchayat will be holding a special gram sabha on the Sagarmala project wherein redevelopment of nine jetties in the state is proposed and one the jetties is located on the Mapusa river coast at Aldona.

It may be recalled that during the last gram sabha, the villagers of Aldona had expressed dissatisfaction over the presentation made by Captain of Ports over the jetty project, which is supposed to come up in the village, and the villagers then had sought more clarity on the project, fearing link to coal transportation.

During the interaction session, the deputy captain of ports Premlal Sirsaikar, who is also nodal officer for Sagarmala project, had made a detailed presentation on the project’ and informed the villagers that the jetty that would be constructed on the Mapusa river coast at Aldona would be a part of inland waterways, on lines of coastal community development.

And, so on Sunday, while confirming minutes of the previous meeting, the villagers demanded that a special gram sabha be called to discuss the Sagarmala project and the official can be asked to make a presentation on it.

The villagers also asked the panchayat to write to Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) requesting it to depute an official to explain the draft CZMP as it is very technical.

During the meeting, Shri Rashtroli Brahman Sai Devasthan Trust president Baburao Parwar raised the issue of collapse of embankment of a well at Podwal, Corjuem on which around 40 families are dependent; due to heavy rains the well embankment has collapsed.

Replying on the issue, sarpanch Francis D’Souza informed that “we have inspected the well, and as per the demand for the construction of the new well at the location identified by them, we have written a letter to Water Resources Department, MP Sripad Naik and also MLA Glenn Ticlo. The proposal is pending for a want of a document pertaining to the site where a well has been proposed.”

The meeting also saw Salvador Fernandes proposing to name a road after famous Konkani novelist and son of Aldona Caridade Damaciano Fernandes; the proposal was approved by the gram sabha.