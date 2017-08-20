Aldona villagers oppose nationalisation of rivers

MAPUSA: The gram sabha of the Aldona village panchayat on Sunday unanimously resolved to oppose the nationalisation of rivers, deciding to write to the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary conveying the sentiments of the villagers.

Moving a resolution to oppose the nationalisation of rivers, Savio Figuereido, a villager, said that there will be adverse impact on marine life and fishing community especially traditional fishermen.

Nicholas Dias seconded the resolution saying that after the rivers are nationalised even the Captain of Ports will have no power and the traditional fishermen will have to take permission from the central government.

Concurring with the fellow villagers, Marie D’Souza suggested writing a letter to the state government carrying signatures of the villagers.

It was thus unanimously resolved to oppose the nationalisation of rivers and to write to the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary conveying the sentiments of the villagers.

Acting sarpanch Priyanka Pinto said that various committees will be formed at a special gram sabha to be held on September 3.

A gram sabha member asked Pinto to read out the names of committees to be formed so that villagers can come prepared.

The acting sarpanch then read out the nomenclatures of various committees, informing the members that “two days back the village panchayat had received a circular from the government and accordingly all the committees will be formed”.

The gram sabha also resolved to file a police complaint against one Anthony Lobo for making a false complaint alleging existence of an “illegal” mobile tower at a building at Aldona.

John Mascarenhas from Corjuem brought to the notice of the gram sabha that despite a gram sabha resolution still nothing has been done by the panchayat to dismantle a mobile tower at Corjuem. He said that a RTI reply said that the mobile tower was installed without proper permission.

The villagers questioned the panchayat secretary about the legality of the Corjuem mobile tower to which the panchayat secretary replied that he is not “aware whether the tower is legal or illegal”.

Benny de Mello demanded that a speed-breaker be put up at Mae de Deus School to rein in the speeding vehicles.

Marie D’Souza raised concerns over a fire incident in the village demanding that the panchayat should take adequate steps to ensure fire safety.

Fernandes said that there is a commercial establishment that stores around 12 cylinders, fearing a disaster if anything goes wrong.

The gram sabha also resolved to write to the fire department to investigate the matter. The panchayat will also write to the concerned petroleum company.