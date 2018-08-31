Aldona to get music academy

NT KURIOCITY

The Congregation of the Missionaries of Saint Francis De Sales (MSFS) laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Fransalian Music Academy at Aldona. Present at the event were project sponsor and chief guest, Fr Thomas Fernandes, msfs; MLA Aldona constituency, Glenn Souza Ticlo; sarpanch of Aldona, Deepak Naik; project coordinator and headmaster of St Thomas Boys High School, Fr Valerian Carvalho, msfs; superior of Fransalian Community Aldona, Fr Jacob S, msfs; principal of St Thomas Higher Secondary School Aldona, Fr Diago Fernandes, msfs; and others.

Speaking on the occasion Fr Thomas expressed his desire to have the music academy in his hometown Aldona so that students of the village can get the best music training just as he had received in his school days.

Fr Valerian informed the academy will teach and train young minds in music particularly wind instruments such as the saxophone, trombone, trumpet, clarinet, bugle, tuba, etc.

Principal Fr Diago stressed on the importance of having a dream and working consistently to achieve it as nothing is impossible.

The ceremony ended with a cultural programme consisting of dances, solo and group singing, dulpods and a symphony of playing music instruments put up by the staff and students of the Institute.