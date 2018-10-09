Aldona BJP delegation meets Tendulkar demanding ministerial berth for Ticlo

MAPUSA: A delegation of Aldona BJP mandal, led by block president Francisco Carvalho, on Monday, met state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar over their demand for a ministerial berth for the two-time Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo.

On Monday, Aldona BJP mandal president Francisco Carvalho along with Vinay Chopdekar, youth president Salgaonkar, BJP mahila president Manisha Naik, Sagar Malvankar, Shivanand Shriodkar and other senior karyakartas met Tendulkar in Panaji and brought to his notice about the assurances that were given to Ticlo by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of inducting him into the cabinet.

The delegation conveyed the sentiments of party workers in Aldona constituency who are upset over the party’s decision to give ministerial berths to South Goa MLAs and none from North Goa.

After hearing the grievances of the delegation, Tendulkar said that the party is aware of the work undertaken by Ticlo in Aldona constituency and his loyalty towards the party.

Carvalho stated that “the party president said he is not giving 100 per cent assurance now, but there is every possibility that Ticlo might be inducted into the cabinet and he might be a minister.”

Carvalho further said that “Tendulkar has assured that party will consider Glenn Ticlo during further expansion of cabinet as inclusion of two new ministers are for a temporary

period.”