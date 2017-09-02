Alcohol major cause of liver disease among Goans: Jaslok Hospital doctors

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that health problems connected with liver are a major cause of concern for Goans, doctors from Mumbai-based Jaslok Hospital have said that alcohol and drug abuse are the major causes of liver issues in Goa.

“I think as far as liver is concerned, it is a nationwide problem, but if you look at Goa, we all know that alcohol is high on the list as a cause for silent liver problem. So I think definitely that needs to be addressed, as it is rapidly increasing. Diabetes is becoming a global epidemic and India will be the capital of diabetes by 2020. That will bring to us non-alcohol fatty diseases, which will become the second big reason for Goa to worry as far as liver is concerned,” said Dr Jayshri Shah, liver specialist.

“With a lot of alcohol, there is drug abuse and then the sharing of certain substances leads to blood bone infections like hepatitis, which will be on the rise,” she said adding that, therefore, Goa will be in the focus for liver problems.

Dr Shah was speaking on the sidelines of a function held in the city on Friday to launch a strategic partnership between V M Salgaocar Hospital, Chicalim and Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.

She said that nationally, one in five persons has some or the other liver problem and most of the people are unaware of it. Around 150 million people are suffering from non-alcohol fatty liver disease, she said adding that around 8 to 10 million people are affected with alcohol liver disease in the country and a good proportion of that would be in Goa.

Dr Sahil Fulara, diabetes and thyroid disorder specialist, said that diabetes is another major disease, which is common in Goa. “Diabetes is a multi-organ disease affecting organs from head to toe and including eyes, kidneys, liver and heart,” he said. Stating that diabetes is no more related to a specific age, the doctor said that even younger people become diabetic now, especially because of a sedentary lifestyle and obesity.