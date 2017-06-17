Albino Gomes set to tend the goal for India

Albino Gomes was Goa’s biggest contribution to the recently concluded I-league. At 23, Albino has the potential to one day be the best goalkeeper in India. Sports Editor Augusto Rodrigues goes behind to see Albino’s grip on the ball

Goa has been bereft of quality goalkeepers since the early eighties. The feeling of emptiness below the horizontal is being filled now that Albino Gomes is emerging as one of the best goalkeepers in India. Albino put his professional feet forward in the recently concluded I-League and his debut performance has the left the chill in many.

Eight clean sheets; fourteen goals conceded, four from penalties and eight from set pieces. All this in eighteen games played. Albino has in his indomitable way announced his arrival into the Indian football circuit.

At six feet and three inches, Albino has the height for a keeper. His mind is turning professional and his ability to follow the ball sharper in time.

Albino joined Salgaocar FC when he was thirteen but never got a chance to play. He was picked up by Mumbai City FC two years back and got his break in the last Indian Super League (ISL). He mesmerised when he got his opportunity. He saw himself in the starting eleven for four matches. However, a lapse in concentration saw him benched for the remainder of the season. “I rate my ability to anticipate when to come out for the ball at 70-30. I am working on it and have not allowed one mistake to eat me up,” admits Albino.

“Everyone makes mistakes. What is important is to remain focused and not allow the mistake to suck you,” adds Albino.

Aizawl FC gave Albino –and many others- the opportunity to shine. It was players like Albino and Jayesh Rane who steered the club to heights few believed they could reach. In their encounter against Churchill Brothers in Goa, Albino was the man who made scoring a dream for the Churchill players. He came up with three out of the blue saves and literally kept the Churchill Brothers strikers at bay through ninety minutes. Such a performance by a Goan goalkeeper was seen after a very long time.

Unlike most goalkeepers, Albino lands on his feet instead of his toes. He dives six feet effortlessly and due to his height is able to gather a high ball with ease. Shot stopping is his forte.

“Penalties usually put more pressure on the shooter. For me a penalty is another attempt to stop the ball,” says Albino who conceded four of the fourteen goals in the I-league through penalties. “ After regular team practise I spend extra time in anticipating crosses and taking long shots. I focus on when and where to meet the ball when it is crossed,” stresses Albino.

Albino has the potential to grow beyond the benchmarks set by Brahmanand Shankwalkar and others. “I want to one day play abroad. I have seen how goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh is benefitting playing in Norway. The level of confidence instilled in player abroad is different. The training is different and I want to avail the same,” admits Albino.

Albino Gomes has broken into the India scene when there are no noteworthy teams from Goa in the I-league. This does not deter the boy from Nuvem -who believes, if one is good, the best come beckoning. “The team spirit at Aizawl was amazing. The bonding made us different from the rest. Apart from earning money, football has taught me how to carry myself at different places. This is just the beginning for me. The road is long,” says Albino.

“I have already been approached by teams in the ISL and the I-league. I will decide when it is time. I will choose a team where I am sure I will get time to play. For me playing is important now,” asserts Albino.