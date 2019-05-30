Albert Developers qualify for GFA 1st Division League

Ella-Old Goa: Albert Developers qualified for Goa Football Association’s 1st Division League following their triumph in the Second Division League as they beat Sao Jose de Areal 3-1 in their final league match played at Dempo SC Academy ground at Ella, Old Goa, on Wednesday.

Albert Developers collected maximum points in the play-off round to finish first with nine points while Candolim SC came second with a better goal-difference as the remaining three teams finished with three points apiece.

Albert Developers started the match on an attacking note and their efforts paid dividends in the seventh minute when Ronil Azavedo’s perfect free-kick landed at Gaurav Kankonkar’s feet and the latter rounded off the keeper to make it 1-0. The dominant Albert Developers scored their second goal when Areal custodian pushed a shot taken by Gaurav towards Krishna, who made no mistake to push the ball into the goal to make it 2-0 as the winners led 2-0 at the break.

Post resumption, Albert Developers scored their third goal after Shawyn Fernandes provided a defence-splitting assist to Gaurav, who made no mistake to roll the ball past the helpless keeper to complete his brace. SJD Areal came close to reducing the deficit when Dezi Oliveira managed to get past Albert’s defence led by Paulo Joao and Shawyn Fernandes, but Dezi’s effort was brilliantly saved by Albert Developers’ keeper Frazer with a full stretched dive.

Finally in the dying minutes of the game, SJD Areal scored a consolation goal through Dezi. Albert Developers remained undefeated throughout the league winning 13 matches and drawing two.

Coach Venacio Gonsalves thanked his team and said: “The boys were brilliant throughout the season. Remaining undefeated is something special and surely our target now will be to top the 1st Division League too.”