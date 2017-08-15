Akshaya Patra to handle Goa mid-day meals

PANAJI: The government will rope in Akshaya Patra, a Bengaluru-based non-profit wing of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to supply Goan schools with cooked meals, under its Mid-day Meal Scheme.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that initially he intends to use the service of Akshaya Patra on pilot basis for the schools located in the Cujira Integrated Educational complex, from later this year.

Around 6,000 students presently study in various schools, including higher secondary schools, at the particular educational complex.

Presently, altogether 105 local self-help groups have entered into a contract with the government to supply food items to the school students, under the particular scheme. The contract is all set to end next month.

Parrikar, who also holds the education portfolio, had recently mentioned in the state legislative assembly that the scheme is primarily student-centric and not formulated to help the self-help groups. “However, the government will keep in mind the interest of these 105 self-help groups,” he had assured.The Akshaya Patra has its centralised as well as decentralised kitchens in a number of states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, and presently supplies mid-day meals to over 16 lakh children every day, across the country.

The items on the mid-day meal menu of Akshaya Patra vary from region to region, and are decided keeping in mind the staple diet of the children it caters to. In the northern part of the country, rice is substituted by chapattis as the main source of carbohydrates, along with the typical dal, vegetables and sweets of the region. Local cooks and locally sourced raw materials ensure that the taste of the food is close to what the children are used to eating at their homes.