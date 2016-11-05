Akhilesh, Shivpal cross swords at SP’s silver jubilee bash

LUCKNOW: Festering antagonism in Samajwadi Party’s first family was on public display again on Saturday as the warring party satraps Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal shot barbs at each other at an event called to celebrate SP’s silver jubilee, barely two days after putting up a united show.

Uttar Pradesh’s ruling party has been witnessing a fierce fight between Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal, state SP chief, despite repeated attempts by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to broker peace.

With top leaders of socialist-leaning parties present at the event, a move seen as an attempt by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to forge an alliance ahead of the assembly polls hardly a few months away, the two exchanged cutting remarks that exposed the deep divisions within.

Shivpal fired the first salvo when he, in not so subtle manner, hinted at Akhilesh having got the chief minister’s chair as he was Mulayam’s son.

“Some people get things because of fate, some through hard work and some as part of inheritance. But some keep doing hard work through their lives and don’t get anything,” he said.

Asserting that he had done good work and cooperated with Akhilesh in the last four years, an emotional Shivpal said, “I want to tell popular CM Akhilesh that whatever sacrifices you want from me, I will make. I never want to become Chief Minister. You can insult me, sack me as many time (as minister) as you want, but I am prepared to give even my blood for the party.”

With swords out at the event literally, Akhilesh hit back when his turn came.

Pointing towards Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, a minister in his government who he had sacked over graft allegations but later re-inducted on Mulayam’s insistence, Akhilesh said, “Prajapati has presented me the sword. You give me sword and don’t want me to use it.” The Chief Minister was apparently hinting at opposition from Shivpal’s camp over sacking of ministers facing corruption charges.

He had also sacked Shivpal Yadav from the ministry in a tit-for-tat action after Mulayam expelled cousin Ram Gopal Yadav. Ram Gopal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been backing the Chief Minister in his fight against his uncle.

Apparently rejecting criticism over his lack of political and administrative experience, Akhilesh said, “If you want to put me to test I am ready for that. Our target is to defeat BJP and BSP in 2017 elections. This UP election will decide future of the country”.

With the party he founded facing tough times ahead of the crucial assembly polls a few months from now, Mulayam, who had brought son Akhilesh and brother Shivpal together for the flagging off the Chief Minister’s ‘Vikas Se Vijay Ki Ore’ rath yatra on Thursday, chose to keep silent on the internecine strife.