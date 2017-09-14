Akash Telgu and Dielle Pillay win Mr and Ms Synthesis 2017

NT KURIOCITY

Don Bosco College, Panaji organised its annual two-day intra-collegiate cultural event ‘Synthesis’. This year’s theme ‘Prophecy’ was an entirely new experience for students as it gave them an insight in to creating their own future.

There were 12 teams altogether, each with a team name and slogan.

The event had off-stage events like third degree, singing, gaming and cooking took place on the first day, and on-stage events like fashion show, dance, street play, Mr and Ms Synthesis and screening of the icebreakers.

Dielle Pillay was crowned Ms Synthesis 2017 and Akash Telgu was crowned Mr Synthesis 2017.

Second year students of the department of Physical Education emerged overall winners of Synthesis 2017, whereas the second year Bachelor of Business Administration students won the runners up.