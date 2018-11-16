Ajgaonkar: new agency for beach cleaning soon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that a new agency would soon be appointed for beach cleaning, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said that labourers will be deployed over the next two days to clean important beaches along the state’s coastline.

He said that this will be an interim measure until the tendering process is completed for the appointment of a new agency to undertake the task.

“The department will work out solutions within a day or two and cleaning of important beaches will be undertaken on top priority immediately.”

Drishti Marine, who had undertaken the beach-cleaning work since December 2016, has stopped the work from November 12, 2018, as their contract

expired and there was no fresh work order issued to them by the Tourism Department.

Reacting to the decision of Drishti to discontinue beach cleaning services, Ajgaonkar said it was unfortunate that the agency withdrew at a time when the tourism season is at its peak.

“The department of Tourism will work out solutions within a day or two and cleaning of important beaches will be undertaken on top priority immediately,” he said.

He further said that tenders have been floated for the appointment of a new beach cleaning agency and Goa Tourism Development Corporation’s Project Cell will assist the department of Tourism in the cleaning of important beaches until then.

“Everything will be on track as soon as possible and I will also ensure that a permanent solution is found at the earliest and an agency is put in place soon to undertake this task through a foolproof and transparent tendering process,” he emphasised.