AITD organises Telcocrats training workshop

Corporate Institute Relationship Cell (CIRC), Agnel Institute of Technology and Design (AITD), Assagao in association with Telcocrats technologies, Chandigarh conducted a four-day training session on Mobile Communications and Optical Fibre Splicer for final year and third year circuit branch students. Resource person for the same was Ayush Gautam from Telcocrats technologies.

AITD signed an MoU with Telcocrats technologies last year and this training is part of CIRC’s continuous efforts to bridge the gap between industry and academia. Total of 120 students participated in the training session and successfully completed the assessment.

The training covered topics like telecom training on RF survey and radio planning, workshop on antenna planning For 2G/3G and 4G, drive testing for radio signals, personality development sessions and making students aware of the requirements in industry and optical fibre communication and splicing techniques.

Further Gautam briefed the students about optical fibre communication, its uses and advantages. How splicing is carried out was explained and the demonstration was performed by professor Pramila Volvoikar.

Students received hands-on experience on all the concepts through simulation software, hardware and interactive activities. The session concluded with a question and answer session, and assessment of students.