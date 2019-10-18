AITD organises e-waste collection drive

Institute’s Innovation Council of Agnel Institute of Technology and Design, Assagao in association with Koir organised an e-waste collection drive ‘E-Swachata’, wherein people could come and dispose of electronic junk which would then be handed to Global E-waste Management System (GEMS).

Chief guest for the event was CEO and founder of Global E-waste Management System, Soham Prabhu who discussed his views about the current state of e-waste and its management in Goa and other states of India. He also explained the health hazards that were associated with the disposal of e-waste and its effects on the environment.

Prabhu then motivated students to spread awareness about e-waste and how this event is helpful to get rid of the e-waste present in your houses.

The e-waste collection drive created awareness among the general public about e-waste management wherein the primary aim was to provide a platform for such collection at a community

scale.