AITD holds session on 3D printing

NT KURIOCITY

Department of mechanical engineering, Agnel Institute of Technology and Design, Assagao organised a session on 3D printing. Resource person for the session was founder of Infinite 3D, Ryan Vaz.

The session began with Vaz explaining the process of 3D printing with a demonstration of the conversion of 3D CAD (Computer-Aided Design) model into STL (Standard Triangle Language) file and the slicing of the model using 3D printing software. Vaz also introduced the applications of 3D printing in the field of automobile, medical, jewellery and interior designing.

The talk was followed by a live 3D printing experience. Students were also shown complex 3D prints. The future of 3D printing and career opportunities were also discussed during the session. Vaz encouraged students start a club to share ideas, discuss technical aspects, generate innovative designs and realise them using a 3D printer.