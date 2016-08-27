Airport will be ready well within deadlines, says GMR official

PANAJI: Srinivas Bommidala, chairman airports, GMR Airports Limited (GAL), who has bagged the international competitive bid for development and operation of Mopa Greenfield airport, said that the company will deliver an airport worthy of Goa well within the project timelines.

Further, he said G MR Airports Limited is delighted to have won the bid for the development and operation of Mopa Greenfield airport and is committed to contributing to infrastructure development of India.

The bid win also reinforces GMR Group’s credentials as the largest airport developer and operator in India and one of the top 5 private airport developers across the world, he said.

The concession period for the Greenfield project will be 40 years with a possible extension of another 20 years through a bid process.