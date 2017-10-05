Airbnb anticipates 250% growth in homes listed from Goa

NT NETWORK

International travel aggregator, Airbnb is betting big on Goa for increasing its volume of business in India.

The San Francisco based home stay listing giant is expecting homes from Goa to contribute robustly to its galloping bookings from India.

“Our growth in hosts who have listed their homes from Goa has surged by 250 per cent over a period of two years. We see tremendous potential for domestic and international travelers,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager, Airbnb India, on Thursday.

He also said that, Airbnb has more than 24,000 homes listed in India, of which about 4,000 are from Goa. The company is expected the listings from Goa to continue to grow healthily, by roughly another 250 per cent in the next two years, added Bajaj.

“The company is also open to tie-ups with the state government for promoting home stays as it has worked in close partnership with the tourism departments of other states such as Gujarat, Kerala, etc,” said Bajaj.

“Goa has long been seen as a hub for tourism and hospitality with travelers from India and around the world planning their gateway to the state,” said Bajaj, down for a meeting with stakeholders.

He said that, bookings for rooms in Goa are 80 per cent from domestic travelers (Indians) and 20 per cent from foreigners.

The online travel industry is seeing several new companies come into the fray in recent years. However Bajaj said that, the field is big enough for more players and he does not fear the competition.

Speaking about the stakeholders meeting at Baga, he said that, the company is keen to meet locals who have listed their homes on their site. Airbnb will be launching an ‘Insiders Guide’ during the meeting. The guide carries recommendations of the best local cuisine, restaurant, etc., from prominent personalities like Wendell Rodricks, Shantanu Shorey, etc. Airbnb is present in 191 countries and its presence in India is stepped up since 2012.