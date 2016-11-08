AirAsia launches Goa-Delhi flight

NT Network

PANAJI

Low cost airline, AirAsia India, announced a new flight connecting Goa and New Delhi starting November 24. The airline currently operates three daily flights between the two destinations and with this daily flight will operate four daily flights between New Delhi and Goa. Travelers can log on to the company website or download the app to make their bookings for the additional flights starting from November 24. AirAsia India currently flies to 11 destinations with its two hubs in Bengaluru and New Delhi covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Pune, Goa, Vizag, Kochi and Hyderabad.

