Air India flights hit as contract workers go on strike in Mumbai

IANS

MUMBAI

At least two dozen domestic and international flight arrivals and departures were hit after a large number of contract workers resorted to a flash strike at the Mumbai airport early on Thursday, officials said.

“Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai Airport by Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL) employees, some flights have got delayed. We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimize the delays or disruptions,” the national carrier tweeted.

To tackle the situation, the AI summoned the permanent employees to normalise the flight operations, especially the early morning departures which were delayed by around two hours. According to AI, eight arrivals and 16 departures comprising domestic and international services were delayed by an

average two hours due to the agitation, disrupting passenger schedules at the height of the Diwali festival.

The reasons for the unforeseen protest was not immediately clear, with speculation ranging from non-disbursement of Diwali bonus to reinstatement of sacked labourers.