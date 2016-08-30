Air cargo association demands increased usage of cargo facilities from industry

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Air Cargo Association is called for better utilization of cargo infrastructure in Dabolim airport from local industry.

According to GACA existing infrastructure for cargo transportation at the airport is not used enough by local industry. And industry needs to step up its goods movement from the airport for investors to think about investing in Mopa airport for cargo.

Senior members of GACA said that maximization of Daboim as gateway to air cargo is necessary for the future development of Mopa as a cargo terminal. It will minimize transit period, lower cost of transportation and result in improved inventory for industry.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is currently expanding the International cargo complex at Dabolim by setting up of plugin facility. The facility can also handle the temperature control cargo ( dry/ wet cargo) and is scheduled for commission by the next financial year. But if local manufacturers do not support the cargo complex then the expansion process may be affected, said GACA. Office bearers added that recently TT Logistics, a Chennai based logistic company that does bonded trucking for metros was granted permission for operating in Goa with the purpose of quick connection from neighboring state airports. Bonded trucking can ease the cost for exporters and importers of Goa.

Moreover additional facilities for cargo movement is on the way and it includes creation of common users domestic terminal for cargo (CUDTC) which is likely to be functional by September 10 2016. Local industry will benefit from CUDTC once it is functional, said members.

To encourage industry to increase usage of cargo facilities at Dabolim the GACA is planning on various trade promotion measures such as incentives, etc. The demand for better utilization of cargo facilities at Dabolim was made at the Goa Air Cargo Meet 2016 held recently at Ravindra Bhavan, Vasco. The Meet was jointly organized by GACA, AAI-Goa, GCCI and Hyderabad Menezes Aviation.

Anpazhakan, commissioner of customs and excise, Goa was the chief guest while Ulhas Pai Kakode, directorate of agriculture, Sharat Chadriyan, chief general manger, CONCOR, Nitin Kunkolienker, director of corporate affairs Smart Link, Verna, Pramod Sant, vice president, Siemens, were special invitees. Representatives of international airlines, customs house agents, forwarders, importers and exporters of Goa were present.

Office bearers of GACA who called for increased cargo participation from local industry were Mario Furtado, chairman, Manzoom Shaikh, president and Satyajit Bhattacharjee, secretary, GACA.