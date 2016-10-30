AIMPLB against changes to Muslim personal law: founding member

PANAJI: Stating that the misuse of Sharia laws by a few should not be the criterion to abolish the personal laws safeguarded by the Constitution of India, assistant advocate general of Uttar Pradesh and founding member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Zafaryab Jilani warned that the government should not interfere in the Muslim personal law and try to impose Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking at the public conference on ‘Understanding Muslim Personal Law’ organised by AIMPLB, Jilani said “Our personal law should not be interfered with and should remain as it is and there is no question of any kind of uniform civil code being imposed in the country.”

Further acknowledging that the Sharia law of triple talaq is being misused by some Muslims in the country, he informed that the AIMPLB through its campaign is promoting the right teachings and creating awareness.

“Yes, we accept that the law of triple talaq is being misused by some persons and we are carrying out campaign to promote the right teachings and we want the campaign to become more rigorous. Therefore if law is being misused by some persons, it does not mean that the law should be abolished,” he added.

The senior advocate of the Allahabad High Court further expressed optimism that whenever the Supreme Court will decide on the issues pertaining to the personal laws, it will uphold the constitutional provisions of exercising the Sharia laws.

However, highlighting the misuse, he further said that Prophet Mohammed disapproved of the triple talaq being pronounced at one stance and in some cases even punished the person with lashes for pronouncing talaq thrice at a time.

“Talaq is the most condemned thing and is amongst those which are disapproved amongst the permitted acts in Islam,” he added.

Taking a dig at those who demand reformation of Sharia laws citing Muslim majority countries, he said that the countries which are cited are primarily dominated by 90 per cent of one community and have been dictatorial regimes, while India has been a democratic country. He said, “All democracies across the world have given their minorities the protection to follow personal laws.”

Meanwhile, AIMPLB secretary Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that one of the major flaws of the contemporary civil procedures implemented in the country is the lengthy process and the monetary burden on those approaching the courts.

“The women who are most affected are from the lower income groups and these women from the slums do not approach the courts for justice, as they cannot afford the monetary expenditure,” he stated.

Stating that nobody can try to interfere and change the Sharia laws, he said, “Even Prophet Mohammed was not given the right to prohibit upon himself that which was permitted by the Allah. And to this extend a verse was revealed in the Quran to maintain the status quo forever.”