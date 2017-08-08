AIFF Players Status Committee to rule on Abinash’s case

NT NETWORK

The Special committee formed by ALL India Football Federation Emergency Committee to review the jurisdiction of the AIFF and State Association and to adjudicate the status of a player in view of the dispute between Abinash Ruidas and East Bengal relating to validity or sustainability of the contract for the 2017-18 season has ruled that the matter relating to the validity of the contracts of the players will be dealt by the AIFF Players Status Committee and a meeting to be summoned soon.

The Committee reviewed the AIFF Constitution and AIFF regulations for the Status and Transfer of Players as well as various circulars issued by FIFA relating to the fundamentals of a contract to be entered between a Club and a player.

The committee also reviewed the decision of the IFA’s Players Status Committee as the Constitution of IFA stipulates that whichever Club is in possession of the token of a player has the ‘legal right’ of registering the player in the Club for the forthcoming season.

Based on the review , the Special Committee decided:

A: The decision of the IFA dated July 28, 2017, relating to the legal rights of the player on the basis of the token cannot be sustained and/or enforced.

B: AIFF is the authority to adjudicate the disputed subject issue in its entirety including the “Status” of the Player and/or whether there exists any valid and binding written contract, and whether there has been mandatory compliance of Articles 4.3 and 5 of the AIFF regulations for the Status and Transfer of Players.

C: As per the AIFF Constitution and AIFF regulations for the Status and Transfer of Players, the “Players Status Committee” of the AIFF is entrusted with exclusive powers to deal with and settle the ‘dispute’ as the status of the Player and his Contractual validity.

D:Any other or further decision of the IFA relating to or arising out of the subject issue of Abinash Ruidas cannot be sustained/enforced.