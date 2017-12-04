AIFCCS holds Nestle Gastronomix 2017

Nestle Professional Mumbai and Agnel Institute of Food Crafts and Culinary Sciences, Verna Goa organised their annual hospitality students culinary, bakery and bar challenge known as Nestle Gastronomix 2017.

The 10 institutes that participated were Institute of Advanced Management, Nuvem; V M Salgaoncar Institute of International Hospitality Education, Raia; Institute of Hotel Mangement (IHM), Porvorim; Gesto Hospitality Academy, Margao; Guardian Angel Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Curchorem; Goa College of Hospitality and Culinary Education, Cidade De Goa; Integrated MBA Hospitality Travel and Tourism, Goa University; Agnel Institute of Food Crafts and Culinary Sciences, Verna; Deltin Institute of Learning, Salvador Do Mundo and The Indus Institute (IHCT) , Mapusa.

Students competed in All Goa Chef.Com (student chef culinary excellence challenge), All Goa Bake.Com (student chef bakery and patisserie excellence challenge) and All Goa Bar.Com (student mixology excellence challenge).

Judges were pastry chef Shimjit Bhaskaran, Zuri White Sand Resort and Casino, Varca; chef Sarita Chavan, Homeland Cuisine; chef Abdullah Saeed, London Kitchen, Kuwait international Catering Company; executive chef Jerry Dias, Princess Cruise, UK; pastry chef Veronus Braganza, Radisson Blue, Cavelosim; proprietor of Kamaxi Foods, Laxmi Kunkolienkar; sommelier John D’Souza; bar veteran Marlon Fernandes and Glen Dias of Bar Academy of Goa.

Winners of Chef.Com were Valencia Marques and Joshua Samuel (AIFCCS), second place was won by Kalluzhathil Ajay Kumar Gopi and Clinton Silveira (INDUS), third place was won by Abjhijeet Pathak and Manoj Kumar Balai (IAM).

Winners of Bake.Com were Ujjwal Tripathi and Marsha Moraes (VMSIIHE), second place was won by Brito Vaz and Tejas Tukaram Tari (IAM) and third place was won by Denise Sequeira and Doyle Alphonso (IHM).

Winners of Bar.Com were Kayne Da costa (VMSIIHE), second place was won by Ram Gopal Pramod Daga (IAM) and third place was won by Elridge Rebello (AIFCCS).