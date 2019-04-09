AgustaWestland: Sushen remanded to judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday remanded Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, to judicial custody till April 20.

Gupta was presented before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on the expiry of his two-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

He was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman and another alleged middleman in the deal, to become approver. Saxena in his disclosure statement submitted to the ED revealed that Interstellar Technologies, a company that received AgustaWestland kickbacks, was controlled among others by Gupta.

Saxena had also presented two diaries, some loose sheets, other documents and a pen drive, all related to Gupta. According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with a co-accused, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company.