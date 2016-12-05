Aguada lighthouse among 78 selected to be tourist centres

PANAJI: The Aguada lighthouse is among 78 lighthouses identified across the nation by the Ministry of Shipping for developing them as centres of tourist attraction. This information was provided by Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya in a written reply to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The government has proposed to take up eight lighthouses including the Aguada lighthouse for development in the first phase through public private partnership mode.

