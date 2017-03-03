Agriculture in Sattari will be ruined if Mhadei is diverted

Abdulla Khan | NT

VALPOI

River Mhadei is considered to be the lifeline of farmers in Sattari taluka and other parts of north Goa district. The farmers here depend on the river water for irrigation of their crops like paddy, vegetables, areca nut, sugarcane and other plantations and diversion of water from the Mhadei basin could hit these farmers hard ruining their fields and farms.

When asked whether he is aware of the Mhadei water dispute between Goa and its neighbouring states, Budhaji Gaonkar, a paddy farmer, said, “This water is being sucked out of the river, which is the lifeline for farmers of Sattari and north district.” Like Gaonkar, most of the farmers in Sattari are well aware of the consequences, if the Mhadei river water is allowed to be diverted to quench the thirst of Karnataka villagers.

Mhadei river is known as Mandovi in Goa and it originates in Karnataka. It enters Goa in Cadwal village and passes through Sattari meeting the Arabian Sea at Panaji after travelling 81.2 kilometres in the state.

Sattari is gifted with rich soil and receives a decent amount of rainfall in addition to the large riverine regions of Mhadei, which nurture the crops. The introduction of new technology to extract water from this river has helped in expanding the irrigated area.

According to a source in the irrigation department, around 22 lift irrigation facilities have been set up on the river from Uste till Ganjem. Seven major bandharas at Uste, Savorde, Kudshe, Shir-Savorde, Velguem, Khadki, Bhirondem and Ganjem have also been constructed on the river benefitting over 1,000 farmers.

“As a farmer, I cannot imagine my life without Mhadei river. My family has been totally dependent on agricultural activities since the past many generations. Though we have stopped undertaking ‘puran sheti’ since the last two years, we are involved in activities in our farms which yield good crop. The water used for irrigation facilities is from the Mhadei river,” said Ganesh Paryekar, a resident of Shir-Savorde. He said that Mhadei is the only source of water for the entire farming community, which has settled on the banks of the river in the villages of Uste, Sonal, Savorde, Kudshe, Velguem, Padeli etc.

Stating that they are aware of the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal, many progressive farmers claimed that Mhadei is their identity and urged the government to take appropriate steps to stop the Karnataka government from diverting the river water. “Though we cannot influence the Tribunal with protests and agitations like farmers from Karnataka do, the entire farming community is very much concerned about the Mhadei issue. We cannot imagine our identity without Mhadei. Our agriculture and social and cultural life will become zero if the flow of Mhadei is stopped,” said a progressive farmer Ranji Rane from Sonal.

He further said that there is a need for a strong political will to protect the river. Nevertheless, Goa has impressively argued its case before the Tribunal, he said. “It appears that the central government will not take much initiative, as it wants to appease both the state governments. Besides the Sattari locals, Mhadei is equally important for Salcete people as raw water of Mhadei is supplied to the southern region of Goa,” he said.

It is learnt that the Mhadei river passes through almost more than 70 villages and has presence in 11 village panchayats of Sattari. Farmers say that during summer they irrigate their fields with water from the river by using pump sets. That apart, they also grow a variety of vegetables in the other seasons by using the river water. “As most people are dependent on agriculture, the river water has remained highly essential for our farming activities. But since the last few years, the issue of water diversion has raised concerns among farmers,” said Achyut Gaonkar.

“Around 80 per cent of the farmer community from Sattari will get affected if the river water is diverted by Karnataka, as Mhadei is the only river, which flows round the year. I am aware that Goa has objected to the diversion contending that it is harmful to the interests of its people,” said Sayaji Rane, who cultivates sugarcane in his farm at Savorde. He said that the government should take all necessary steps to protect the river.

Another farmer Prakash Gaonkar said that apart from destroying the farmers, diversion of the river water will also ruin the forest habitat in the state. Gaonkar said that besides agricultural activities, aquatic life in Mandovi river will be largely affected.