Agriculture dept going all out to curb crop damage by animals: Kakode

PANAJI

Director of Agriculture Ulhas Pai Kakode, on Tuesday, said that even though the Agriculture Department has been attempting to counter the threat to crops across the state from animals by trying out various preventive methods, no breakthrough has been achieved as yet in that direction.

Even though the forest department is ought to be controlling such menace as per the Wildlife Protection Act, the Department of Agriculture is trying its best to offer a related solution to the farmers,” Kakode said, maintaining that the department of agriculture at the most can provide up to 90 per cent subsidy to the cultivators for putting up solar power fencing, so as to repel the animals.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Vijai Sardesai told this daily that the contentious aspect linked to this issue is the categorisation of certain animals and birds as vermins.

“It has to be done very carefully, or else there could be a backlash from the environmentalists, conservationists and so on,” Sardesai added, pointing out that the matter actually comes under the ambit of the forest department and not the department of agriculture.

Presently, many of the Goan cultivators are suffering losses due to damage to their crops from animals such as bisons, wild boars and monkeys, besides peacocks.

There has also been increasing demand from the cultivators to declare such animals and birds as vermins, so as to control their population.

The Goa State Board of Wildlife had last year proposed to declare wild boar as vermin, after conducting a scientific study, however, the proposal is yet to take a concrete shape.

Speaking further, Kakode said that the farmers, in association with the department of agriculture, are carrying out trials of various methods, to keep away these animals and birds from their crops.

“They are using diverse mechanical equipment, as also electrical gadgets, which make loud sound,” he mentioned, further informing that even certain medicinal drugs are being used as repellent against such animals and birds.

“However, we are yet to find a single solution to this problem,” the director of agriculture said, pointing out that the forest department has already installed CCTV cameras in animal/ bird-infested areas, so as to keep track of the frequency of their visits to the particular areas.

“After obtaining the count, they may then take up measures like sterilisation of animals and birds, and so on,” he concluded.