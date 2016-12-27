Agni-V successfully test-fired

BALASORE: India’s strategic capabilities Monday took a leap forward as it successfully test-fired Agni-V, the country’s most lethal nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 km that covers entire China.

Monday’s successful test-firing will pave the way for user trial of the missile and its eventual induction into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), Defence sources said. “Agni 5 was successfully flight tested by DRDO at 1100 hours from Dr Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The full range test-flight of the missile has further boosted the indigenous missile capabilities and deterrence level of the country,” a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

It added that all the radars, tracking systems and range stations tracked and monitored the flight performance and all the mission objectives were successfully met.

This was the fourth test of Agni-V missile and the second one from a canister on a road mobile launcher. All the four missions have been successful.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists, saying it will add tremendous strength to the country’s strategic defence and deterrence capabilities.

At present, India possesses Agni-I with a range of 700 km, Agni-II with 2,000-km range, Agni-III and Agni-IV with 2,500 km to more than 3,500 range in its armoury of Agni missile series. Agni-V missile has a range of over 5,000 km and covers the whole of China, a country seen as a strategic challenge in India. It has advantages of higher reliability, longer shelf life, less maintenance and enhanced mobility.

The three-stage, solid propellant surface-to-surface missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 11.05 am, DRDO sources said.

About 17-metre long and weighing over 50 tonne, the missile majestically rose from the confines of its canister flawlessly and achieved all targets, sources in DRDO said.