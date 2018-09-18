Agnelo, Veegan star in Cansaulim win

NT NETWORK

CURTORIM

Agnelo D’Souza and Veegan Ferrao netted double each as CAC Cansaulim outshined Raia SC 4-2 to enter the quarterfinals of Curtorim Villagers Cup football tournament at Curtorim church grounds, on Monday.

CAC Cansaulim opened their account in the very 5th minute of play when Agnelo D’Souza raced down the right flank and on receiving a through-pass beat Raia SC keeper Leo Colaco.

Cansaulim’s Veegan Ferrao thereafter buttressed their lead as he shot angularly into the Raia SC nets in the 12th minute after he received a nice assist from Agnelo D’Souza.

CAC Cansaulim continued to attack and two minutes later scored their third goal as Veegan Ferrao completed his brace in great style.

The Cansaulim lads, who dominated the first session, scored their fourth goal through Agnelo D’Souza who dodged two rival defenders before slamming the ball into the rival nets in the 25th minute.

The second session saw Raia SC improve their match by a few notches as they after stitching some good moves, pulled two goals back through striker Joyson Gaoncar who found the mark in the 48th and 65th minute respectively.

Though Raia SC had a good game in the second half, the defence of CAC Cansaulim stood firm to block all the moves made by Raia SC.