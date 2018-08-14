Agnelo pushed to wall in tax arrears case

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a tax surveillance drive, officials from the directorate of customs and central excise, Goa, have pushed former Congress MLA Agnelo Fernandes to the wall for the non-payment of service tax and GST.

A senior official revealed that the former MLA, who owns hotels and has been in the hospitality business, was found to be in arrears for service tax and GST for about three-four years.

“The exact amount of arrears is not yet determined as verification is in progress,” said the official.

It is learnt the tax officials visited the former MLA’s hotels on Friday to scrutinise the books of accounts.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that most of the arrears are in service tax, viz. during the pre-GST days.

The official added that Fernandes has agreed to settle the dues with the department once the tax amount is declared.

Last week, tax sleuths stepped up surveillance on beach-belt hotels for evasion of service tax from previous years and the non-payment of GST.