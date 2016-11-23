Aggrieved Agassaim farmers should make representation to concerned dept: Tawadkar

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Minister for Agriculture Ramesh Tawadkar has said that the farmers who are affected due to filling of fields for parallel road along Agassaim bypass should make a representation to him or concerned department for availing compensation as per the land acquisition process of the state government.

Tawadkar was speaking to this daily after he was questioned over the grievances of the farmers from Agassaim who have raised serious concern over the filling of their fields. He was in Cansaulim where he laid the foundation stone for the renovation work of the T B Cunha Sports Complex, estimated to cost Rs 68 lakh. Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim panch members Josita Cardozo and John Fernandes, panch member of Velsao-Pale-Issorcim Fatima Pereira besides Cortalim BJP Mahila Morcha president Sara Gonsalves, assistant engineer SAG Ankush Gaonkar, Cliff Vaz, Dikshak Naik, Godfrey Correia, Satish Padwalkar, Tanvi Naik, Grizel Fernandes and others were also present.

Tawadkar claimed that the affected farmers might have been paid compensation as per the land acquisition process by the concerned authorities adding, “The land acquisition process is must before starting any developmental works. The government has never sidelined compromised on farmers’ interests and has always followed proper process of land acquisition and compensated affected people as per market rate.”