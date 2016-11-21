Agassaim farmers up in arms over road construction parallel to bypass

By Sudesh Bhosle | NT

VASCO

Residents of Agassaim particularly farmers are up in arms against the construction of parallel road along the highway on the grounds that it will affect their source of livelihood. On Monday, around 50 villagers including women gathered along the Agassaim bypass and staged protest against the state government and national highway authority. They claimed that mud and boulders were deposited into their fields overnight keeping them in the dark.

Pointing out that farming is the only source of livelihood for a large section of people in Agassaim for decades now, a villager Benjamita Esteves said that they were shocked to notice their fields covered with mud and boulders.

Another villager Benny Gonsalves said, “We have not been intimated either by the state government or by the PWD authorities though our fields are at stake, except that notices were printed in some local dailies.”

Expressing similar views, an elderly farmer Mary Gonsalves said that everybody does not read newspapers and so all affected had to be intimated. Another farmer Treza Fernandes said that no one has intimated them about the construction of the road. She said that a variety of vegetables are grown in the fields and it is the only source of our livelihood. She called upon the state government not to destroy Goa for the sake of development.

Local panch member Francis Gracious disclosed that he was not aware of the filling up of fields. He claimed that the affected farmers should be compensated by the state government as it is responsible for causing damage to their crops and called upon the state government to immediately revert the decision of construction of the road from the fields.

Meanwhile, extending support to the farmers, social activist Judith Almeida said that they will protest against the work tooth and nail. She said that the local police have been intimated about the “illegal” deposition of mud and boulders in the fields. She claimed that police personnel visited the site, conducted panchanama and attached heavy machinery found in operation at the land-filling site.

She raised concern over the silence of local panchayat body and warned the state government not to take the people of Goa for granted. She said that the panchayat body should have come forward to stop the “illegal” work, adding, “The government will have to bear a heavy price for sidelining the farmers.”