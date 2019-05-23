Agalli emerging as oasis for community farming

ROQUE DIAS | NT

Margao : The push for community farming by Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai has started bearing fruits as people from his Fatorda constituency have joined hands for taking up the pet initiative of the local MLA.

Around 3.7 hectares of land, comprising mostly communidade land and

Individual farm holdings, have been earmarked for community farming under the ‘loosely amalgamated community farming’ initiative.

Farmlands at Agalli coming under the constituency have been chosen for beginning the community farming.

Sources in the agriculture department said that farmers from Chandrawaddo and Davorlim have also shown interest in taking up the initiative, for which the department has fenced off the farmlands by spending around Rs 28 lakh.

When this reporter visited the Agalli farms he found farmers busy in raising local verities of vegetables like brinjals and ladies’ fingers. Farmers are also cultivating chillis.

Some farmers have purchased water pumps fixing them in their farm holdings, while the others fall back upon nearby nullahs, which have been de-silted by the agriculture department.

“We sell some of our produce to the state horticulture corporation keeping some produce for local markets as there has been good demand for local vegetables… People wait for me to buy my vegetables at the Fatorda junction,” said a woman farmer Succorina Carvalho.

Several of these farmers have been totally dependent for decades on farming for their livelihood.

Pointing to the chilli crop, Rosa Dias, another woman farmer, said the government had provided them with hybrid chilli seeds, which they raised into a crop.

The farmers, who hope for government’s help in farming, cultivate the communidade land, hence obtaining a Krishi card is a challenge for them.

Zonal agriculture officer Anil Noronha said the file related to the community farming has been moved.

“Approval has been granted. The matter will be expedited as soon as the poll code is lifted. The push for community farming was actually given in October 2017. We held several meetings explaining some 41 farmers the requirements for taking up the community farming by availing government schemes. We have educated them on ‘double cropping’. Hybrid chilli seeds were provided to them. A demonstration was also held at a farm in December 2018,” Noronha said.

He said the farmers were assisted in obtaining Krishi cards, which are essential for going for the community farming.

The Krishi cards are also important to avail government benefits.