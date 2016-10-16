After Usgao road rage incident, Curti witnesses another one

PONDA: A day after the Usgao road rage incident, that resulted in a mob going on a rampage, a similar incident was witnessed in Curti on Sunday wherein a group of youths damaged a car and assaulted five persons travelling in the vehicle after it overtook two bikes. The incident occurred near Amigos hotel at Curti. A person, identified as Agnel Fernandes, was seriously injured in the incident.

According to police, five youths were travelling in a Swift car from Mollem to Ponda via Ponda-Begavi highway. While on the same route, four youths were on their way to Ponda on two bikes.

However, when they reached Dharbandora, the Swift car overtook them at a high speed. Enraged by this, the youths on the bikes chased the car and overtook it, and in the process the side view mirror of the car got damaged. This led to the car chasing the bikers down and stopping them and, questioning them about the car door mirror damage.

After some arguments, both the groups – the bikers and those from the car– decided to settle the issue and planned to meet at Curti near Amigos Hotel. One of the car occupants Agnel Fernandes went with the bikers and one of the bikers travelled in the car so that they could meet at the planned spot.

However, on the way, the bikers, who were ahead of the car, disappeared and when the car reached Curti near Amigos Hotel, the car occupants saw that Agnel, who was with the bikers, was being beaten up by eight youths including the bikers. The same group then badly damaged the car with stones and assaulted the car occupants. Thereafter, the bikers fled the spot.

The police have registered a non cognizable offence against eight persons. It is learnt that most of them were travelling on Duke bikes. Numbers of some bikes have been identified by youths from the car. The police have identified the main accused as S Borkar from Borim. He was booked for drug peddling few months back.

The other alleged accused identified are: Sohil, Sunny and Gotya. Police disclosed the names of the victims as Abhijit Harmalkar (21), Somesh Kaskar (21), Pravin Salgaonkar (21), all three from Mapusa, Sanmesh Naik (24) and Agnel Fernandes (25), both from Mollem. Police are investigating the case.