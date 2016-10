After the Agassaim residents protested against the new Parallel Zuari Bridgehe villagers of Kutthali have also expressed

After the Agassaim residents protested against the new Parallel Zuari Bridge, the villagers of Kutthali have also expressed their apprehension over losing their houses for this much needed infrastructure project. Local MLA and RDA minister Alina Saldanha has however assured the people that no houses will be demolished