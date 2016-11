After Pandurang Madkaikar, now it’s Vishwajeet Rane. National Congress leader Digvijay Singh has said they will field some other candidates

After Pandurang Madkaikar, now it’s Vishwajeet Rane. National Congress leader Digvijay Singh has said they will field some other candidates if both these Congress MLAs quit the party. Digvijay has also asked Election Commission of India to direct the government not to make any changes to the ODPs of Panaji, Mapusa and Madgao till the Assembly election.