After dismal bypoll performance, GSM looking to start from grassroots

Panaji: After deeply pondering over the assembly bypoll results, the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) came to the conclusion that the party needs to go to the grassroots – fight elections at panchayat and municipal levels, and build a contact with the people through social work.

Addressing the media, on Friday, the chief of GSM Subhash Velingkar said that “the party needs to introspect and analyse where it went wrong in the Panaji byelection. Soon, there will be municipal elections in the state and the party has decided to take part in the elections.”

Velingkar said Goa Suraksha Manch held a core meeting on Friday wherein they accepted the verdict of the people and will decide future course of action. In this regard, a meeting has been called in Margao on May 26.

Money played a major role in the parliamentary as well as the byelections in the state, stated Velingkar.

“Caste factor, leadership, distribution of money played a major role in the byelections and these affected the prospects of the GSM,” he maintained.

He alleged that many voters from Mumbai and other places were called especially to vote on May 19 and they were paid money for to and fro journeys.

He said that “GSM will vigorously pursue the Smart City scam, attend to public grievances, build contact with the people.”

GSM is planning to contest forthcoming municipal elections in the state, hence, he said, they will reach out to the people through social work.

While complimenting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting re-elected for the second term, he said that it was expected and opined that nation is in the safe hands as far as national security is concerned.