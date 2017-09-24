Afghan national meets watery grave at Arvalem waterfall

SAnKHALI/VASCO: A 29-year-old youth from Afghanistan Hasif Mohammad Yusuf met a watery grave at the Arvalem waterfall in Bicholim taluka and his body was recovered from the river on Sunday morning with the help of divers from the Indian Navy.

According to Bicholim police, Yusuf, along with two of his friends, had ventured into the river water at Arvalem for swimming on Saturday evening. Police said that despite being an expert swimmer, Yusuf got dragged into the water due to strong currents and went missing.

The police later sought help from the Navy, which promptly deputed a team comprising of six divers for a search and rescue operation of the missing Afghan.

The team reached the site of the incident and immediately commenced an extensive systematic underwater search in the area on Sunday. The body of Yusuf was recovered by the divers around 10.45 am. The body was later handed over to the police for further proceedings.

The Bicholim police have registered a case of drowning and further investigation into the case is in progress. Police said that the deceased was not under the influence of alcohol when the tragedy occurred.

The body has been preserved at the Goa Medical College and Hospital morgue at Bambolim and will be handed over to the deceased’s relatives after their arrival in Goa.