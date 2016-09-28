AFC washes it’s hands

NT NETWORK

The Asian Football Council (AFC) has washed off its hand on the issue of the way the Indian League has to be structured. The All India Football Federation was expected to discuss the merger of the ISL with the I–League at the task force meeting with AFC in Goa yesterday.

“We had fruitful discussions on the status of league football in India. The AIFF’s plans for the proposed league structure were again discussed but the AFC is extremely clear on this matter. Any decisions on the structure of the game in India are for the AIFF Executive Committee – not the AFC.” read a statement of Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary and issued by AFC communications. “The AFC are happy to give support and advice but the important decisions on the format of the proposed new league are purely the domain of the AIFF.” stated the media release.

“It was a long meeting . It got over after 2pm. I could not attend the meeting as I had to take a flight to Kolkata,” stated AIFF Vice President Subrata Dutta. “You should call up Suando (I-League CEO) and speak to him. He has arrended the meeting,’ added Subrata.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, and Kushal Das, the AIFF General Secretary, led the delegations who agreed the scope of the taskforce’s remit, in addition to discussing issues such as development, club licensing, competitions, encompassing rankings, and the development of officials such as referees.

“The taskforce meeting was extremely positive and the AFC identified areas in which we can assist the development of football in India – which is a key to the AFC’s vision of increasing engagement in the sport”, said Dato’ Windsor.

Kushal Das expressed his satisfaction on the discussions and stated that the AFC’s experience in other countries for such restructuring will go a long way in determining the best possible structure which will benefit the development of football in India.

During the previous day, following the AFC Extraordinary Congress, the AIFF had also given a presentation on their plans for football development in the country to both the AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as well as AIFF Executive Committee Vice Presidents.

