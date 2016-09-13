AFC U-16 set to show grass roots yields in Asia

NT NETWORK

BAMBOLIM

The infrastructure is in place for the football teams from sixteen Asian countries for the AFC U-16 Championship. It now remains to be seen where the ball will stop its roll-beautiful, good or inconsequential – as Goa is set to play host to the best of football grass root talent.

Predictably, no team is ready to undermine the talent in the other. Everyone is here to win. How, is the question football fans in Goa will discover in these thirteen days of football action at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda and the GMC stadium in Bambolim.

Host India play UAE in the second match of the first day at the Nehru stadium at 7pm while Iran have a contest against Saudi Arabia in the opener of the tournament at the same stadium at 4pm.

India Coach Nicolai Adam wants India to create history by reaching at least the semi-finals of the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship as the hosts prepare to take on the United Arab Emirates in their Group A opener at Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Except for India, the competition is crucial to the other fourteen teams as the semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup to be hosted by India next year. India has already qualified by virtue of being the hosts.

India are taking part in the continental competition for the first time since 2012 and will have to go one better than their previous best showing of the quarter-finals in 2002 if they are to reach the last-four stage.

“The system in Germany is different because over there we can pick the boys from a pool of competitions. It is not possible in India but I must say that I got the opportunity to train with the boys for a whole year. This is in itself an advantage,” India coach Nicolai Adam told newsmen at a pre match press conference at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

“We qualified for this tournament on merit and now we want to qualify for the World Cup on merit,” said Nicolai, who will be without Aimol Reamsochung after the defender suffered a leg break in the build-up to the tournament in Germany, while four other squad regulars are unavailable for selection due to age restrictions. I know this would be a sensation as it would be very difficult. I can’t use five players, but I’m not the kind of person to change the target – it stays the same,” said Nicolai.

India’s opponents UAE last appeared in the tournament in 2010 on home soil, but booked their return to the continental stage after defeating Bangladesh 6-2 in qualifying to claim the runner-up spot behind Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia, who they will also meet in Group A.

“Every team has a chance to qualify [from the group],” said UAE coach Abdelmajeed Al Nemer. “The chances are equal at the moment – after the first game we will look at it from there. We hope we are going to hit our target, which is the same as any team here, to reach the World Cup. We are well prepared for the first game and there are no injuries,” he stated.

“You ask the coach from UAE and he will tell you that they take us seriously. If you ask me, I will also answer the same. Every teams stand with a chance in youth football. At the moment, we are focusing entirely on UAE. The moment the match finishes, we will shift our focus to the next match. That’s how we approach it – match by match,” added Nicolai.

“We are going to play India tomorrow. I have no idea about my rivals. We have prepared to our strengths and we’ll give our best to churn out the best possible result,” he commented.

UAE finished runners-up in the Championship in 2002 head into the Championship from Malaysia where they played four matches.

“We began our preparation from June. We had an exposure trip to Malaysia where we played four matches. Now we’re here to test ourselves, “said the UAE coach.

“Everyone has set a target here. We too have come with our target. We’ll look from match to match and first of all, we will pounce on to reach the next round” said the UAE coach.

“In this competition the senior team ranking hardly matters. You can find many good teams at this age group but at the senior level, they fail to perform,” Ibrahim maintained. “The senior team rankings of UAE and India won’t come into play when the boys meet tomorrow,” he added. UAE are placed at 74 in the FIFA rankings with India placed at 152.

The UAE squad was the first among the 16 Teams to land in Goa.” We had thought of playing a friendly with Oman but the match did not materialise. Anyway, it did not make much of a difference as the boys got acclimatized to the weather,” added the UAE coach.

“It is going to be tough for all the teams because we all have to play well to qualify for the World Cup. In that way, India has an advantage over us as they have qualified being the hosts. The rest of us have to give our best or else the people in my country will not be happy,’ stated the Saudi Arabia coach.