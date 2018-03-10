Advanced treatment for Parrikar in US from today

PANAJI: The advanced treatment for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been admitted to the New York-based MSKCC for his pancreatic ailment, is likely to start from March 9.

Highly placed sources informed this daily that the doctors at the health institute are initially expected to give medication to Parrikar for increasing his immunity.

It has further been informed that the health institute, which also functions as a research centre will be treating the Chief Minister as per his anatomical constitution with specific therapy for his ailment, through highly developed methods of treatment.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office will be continuously monitoring the health-related developments.

Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj is also personally supervising the medical services provided to Parrikar, and has further briefed the Indian Embassy at Washington, DC as well as the Consulate General of India in New York to extend all the necessary assistance to those accompanying the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is expected to return after 4 to 8 weeks.