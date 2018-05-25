Adrenaline fuelled Kerala, Shillong book final date

SHILLONG: Kerala Blasters entered the final of the ongoing 2017/18 U-18 Youth League after beating SAI Kolkata 2-1 in the first semifinal played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday.

In a finely-poised tie, Kerala took the lead through Abdullah KS in the 39th minute which was cancelled out just two minutes later by Injaman Molla. However, Abdullah struck again early in the second-half to ensure his team’s progress to the final.

Both teams started nervously trying to gauge each other’s strengths in the initial quarter of the game. But as the game progressed Kerala gradually gained control over the proceedings.

The Southern outfit created numerous scoring opportunities, with Adarsh AS, Badusha TT and Abdullah all failing to make the most of their chances.

However, Kerala were rewarded for their persistent efforts when Abdullah found the back of the net in the 39th minute. The winger received a well-timed pass from Yashin Malik before rounding SAI custodian Tuhin Goswami to give Kerala the lead they were after.

Nonetheless, they soon allowed SAI to pull themselves back into finals contention when Injaman Molla put the ball past Ayush Das from inside the box just two minutes later.

With parity restored, SAI increased their pressure and attacked the rival goal ferociously going close on a few occasions. Kerala, however, hung in with great determination and showed fantastic resolve in defence in the face of relentless pressure as the first-half ended 1-1.

The tension increased after the break as both sides continued to search for a lead, with quick counter attacks taking the play from end-to-end.

SAI goalkeeper Tuhin Goswami had a blinder denying the impressive and relentless strike force of Adarsh, Badusha, Yasin and Abdullah time and again.

However, despite Tuhin being in-form as ever, he couldn’t hold Kerala off forever and as the clock headed into the 50th-minute mark Abdullah pounced on a loose ball to give his side the lead for the second time. Kerala, thereafter, continued to attack the rival goal and had a couple of really close chances. First, Yasin skied his attempt from close before Muhammed Arfas VC had his long-range effort saved by Tuhin.

Shillong outplay East Bengal

The home-based Shillong Lajong FC advanced to the final of the ongoing U-18 Youth League with a 2-0 win over East Bengal in the second semifinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday.

A second-half brace by winger Phrangki Buam (75’ & 86’) proved to be enough to prevent East Bengal from reaching back-to-back finals.

Lajong looked in the mood from kick-off and East Bengal keeper Ayan Roy was kept busy as he made saves from Donboklang Lyngdoh and Pravaj Bhuiya in the opening 15 minutes.

Lyngdoh made his presence felt for Lajong again with a good run and shot in the 17th minute, but his effort was saved by East Bengal goalkeeper.

Soon after, Phrangki shot over the bar. Six minute later, The Manipuri lad had another opportunity, but, this time, his shot was palmed clear by Lajong goalkeeper Neithovilie

Chalieu.

Freestar Kharbangar, three minutes before half-time,had a golden chance to put Lajong ahead, but drilled his effort wide.

The second-half again saw Lajong in the early ascendancy, with Lyngdoh sending one of his trademark long-range efforts over the bar in the 54th minute. The striker had another opportunity around the hour mark, but this time Ayan was at full stretch to make the save.

But something had to give and it was Lajong who opened the scoring in the 75th minute when Phrangki slotted a brilliant free-kick home, to send the Lajong faithful into wild celebration. In the 86th minute, it was 2-0. Again, it was that man Phrangki, who converted from the spot to put his side in a commanding position for remainder of the match.

Lajong will take on Kerala Blasters in the finale on Saturday (May 26, 2018) at the very same venue.